Yellowstone is celebrating 150 years as a national park — 20 incredible photos show its unmatched beauty

For over 10,000 years before Yellowstone became a national park, Native Americans had fished and hunted there, and had used its thermal waters.

While Langford’s book was entitled “The Discovery of Yellowstone,” Native American tribes had been using the land for centuries. Twenty-seven tribes have connections to the area that is now Yellowstone.

In January, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said many Native American tribes would be participating in the park’s 150th birthday celebrations.

“This isn’t just about the last century-and-a-half,” Sholly said, the Associated Press reported. “We also want to use this anniversary to do a better job of fully recognizing the many American Indian nations that lived in this area for thousands of years prior to Yellowstone becoming a park.”

He added, “We’re focused on really making sure we’re telling these stories right, as the stewards of these parks. We’re working with Tribal Nations to ask questions around ‘What are we getting right? What are we getting wrong? What are we missing completely?'”

This photo, taken between 1878 and 1880, shows the Great Falls of Yellowstone River, or the Elk River as it was known to most Native American tribes.