Yellowstone is celebrating 150 years as a national park — 20 incredible photos show its unmatched beauty

- March 1, 2022, marks 150 years since Yellowstone was established as the US’ first national park.
- Photographs taken since the 19th century show why it attracts millions of visitors each year.
- Yellowstone hopes to use the anniversary to better recognize the Native Americans who lived there before it became a park.
The park’s first superintendent was Nathaniel Pitt Langford, who is pictured standing on Jupiter Terrace at Mammoth Hot Springs in 1872. He had been a member of an 1870 expedition to the region and later published his diaries about the experience.
However, the government did not provide him a salary or a budget to look after the park, and he visited it just twice during his five-year role, The Billings Gazette reported.
In January, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said many Native American tribes would be participating in the park’s 150th birthday celebrations.
“This isn’t just about the last century-and-a-half,” Sholly said, the Associated Press reported. “We also want to use this anniversary to do a better job of fully recognizing the many American Indian nations that lived in this area for thousands of years prior to Yellowstone becoming a park.”
He added, “We’re focused on really making sure we’re telling these stories right, as the stewards of these parks. We’re working with Tribal Nations to ask questions around ‘What are we getting right? What are we getting wrong? What are we missing completely?'”
This photo, taken between 1878 and 1880, shows the Great Falls of Yellowstone River, or the Elk River as it was known to most Native American tribes.
At the turn of the 20th century, visitors could take a train to the park and then travel across it on horseback, or in wagons or stagecoaches. According to the National Park Service, cars were allowed on the park’s roads in 1915 and “visitation that year soared.”
Pictured, a car takes one of the roads in 1927.
Now there are 63 national parks across 29 states, including Idaho, which is home to 1 percent of Yellowstone.
To mark the park’s 150th birthday and its impact, virtual and in-person events will be held throughout 2022.
“We’re proud to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone with America,” Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said, according to a park press release. “This anniversary should remind us of the incredible value of our National Park System and the need for us to continue working together to address the many challenges of the future.”
