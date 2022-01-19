‘People are fucked up, man’: ‘Yellowjackets’ showrunners tease season 2 and react to the wildest Reddit fan theories

Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci in ‘Yellowjackets.’ Showtime

“Yellowjackets” cocreators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson spoke with Insider ahead of Sunday’s finale.

The duo weighed in on popular fan theories, and gave hints as to what to expect from season two.

According to Lyle and Nickerson, Jackie isn’t actually a time traveler, despite fan theorizing.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Sunday’s “Yellowjackets” season finale, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi.”

“Yellowjackets” is easily one of the best series on television right now — and unsurprisingly, it’s garnered a passionate and extremely vocal fan base, particularly on social media.

On the “Yellowjackets” Reddit page, for instance, dedicated fans pore over cast interviews, screen grabs from episodes, and more to concoct theories that try to answer what happened to the team in 1996, and who’s blackmailing them in the present day, among other questions. And some of these theories ended up being right on the money.

Insider spoke with cocreators and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson ahead of the wild “Yellowjackets” season finale, which aired on Sunday. (You can read our full, spoiler-filled debrief about all those twists and turns here.) The duo divulged how they really feel about the surge of fan theories and teased what viewers can look forward to in future seasons (hint: expect Tori Amos songs at some point).

Jackie seemingly died of exposure in 1996 — but that might not mean she’s gone for good

Jackie, Shauna, and Taissa in the ‘Yellowjackets’ season finale. Showtime

Libby Torres, Insider: So is this the last we’re gonna see of Jackie? Can we expect to see her next season?

Ashley Lyle, showrunner: I guess what we can say is that Jackie, not only as a person, but as a figure and a symbol, looms large for all of these women, particularly Shauna, and I don’t think that that’s going to change moving forward. In fact, it’s going to deepen.

I think that this isn’t necessarily the last that we’ve seen of Jackie, I’ll put it that way.

The show’s killer soundtrack was a highlight of season 1. Expect even more excellence in season 2.

Are there any particular songs or artists we can expect in future seasons?

Lyle: There are a few artists that we definitely want to find a good place for. I was just a huge Tori Amos stan when I was a teenager, and mark my words. We will get some Tori in there at some point.

Season 2 will address a whole new set of questions

I saw in a previous interview, Ashley, that you said you wanted to answer certain questions in season one, and then raise some new ones. So what are the new questions that have been raised and that will hopefully be answered in season two?

Lyle: I think the biggest new question that we ask is: What has Lottie been up to, and how does she play into what’s going on in their lives? That is very much a question that we’ll be exploring in season two.

Van, Lottie, and Misty in the ‘Yellowjackets’ season finale. Showtime

Bart Nickerson, showrunner: I think another one that we’re all sort of curious to dig into and start exploring is: What does Shauna and Jeff’s relationship look like moving forward? They seem to have really maybe seen each other for the first time in a very long time, obviously under less than perfect circumstances.

In terms of questions you feel were answered in season one, are there any that you feel have been definitively answered, for good?

Lyle: That’s such an interesting question and I feel a very sort of instinctual reluctance to fully answer it just because you never, as a storyteller, wanna close a door. Even if you think that it’s an absolute dead end, you never know what spark of inspiration you may have a couple weeks down the road.

A great example of that is that the character of Laura Lee was intended, in our original pitch, to die in the initial plane crash. And we really fell in love with not only the character, but Jane Widdop and their portrayal of Laura to such an extent that we decided that she needed to have a bigger part in what happens over the course of the first season. While that didn’t fundamentally change any of the big story moves, it did have a really big impact on the girls’ relationships.

Even though there are some paths that we don’t necessarily intend to continue going down, you just never know.

The fan theories are great — even the ones that are wrong — but also a little stressful

Zooming out a little bit, I’m sure you guys have seen that there’s been such an amazing fan reaction to the show. Were you expecting this strong of a response while you were making it?

Nickerson: Obviously, a part of you fantasizes about, “Everyone’s gonna love this thing that we’ve been working so hard on.” I don’t think even I had the audacity to imagine that there would be this kind of engagement.

It’s just been so fun to see it play out, the creativity and the talent that seems to have been tapped into online. Some of these theories are so elaborate, delicate, and well-researched. They’re not right, but they’re still cool.

Lyle: It’s also a little terrifying. I feel like the more people engage, the higher the expectations, which is always a little bit anxiety producing.

But I think my favorite part, like Bart said, is the creativity — not just with all the theories, but there’s been really incredible fan art. And I am buying all of it. I am a one woman cottage industry right now.

In terms of the theories, has anyone ever predicted something that actually happened on the show, or that you were interested in pursuing?

Lyle: I feel like at least one person has been either right or pretty close to right with almost everything. There were certainly people who caught on to Jeff at a certain point.

When Shauna’s having her flashes right before she kills Adam, they are almost exclusively glimpses of things that we’ve already seen, with the exception of one frame. It’s this very slight flash of teenage Shauna, right as she’s about to dig Jackie out of the snow.

And so I noticed that Reddit has very much caught onto that — there’s a lot of theorizing, “It’s a suitcase, it’s where she put her journal,” it’s like all different things. And then there was one person who was like, “I think it’s Jackie. I think they got into a fight and they wouldn’t say that they were sorry. And she went outside and it snowed and she froze to death.” And I was like, “Are you a member of the crew? Like you are very confident and you are very correct.” And so I was just sort of delighted by that.

It was also interesting that it didn’t pick up a lot of steam. Some people were like, “Yeah, maybe, but I think it’s a suitcase.” And I was like, oh my God, this is a trip.

Nickerson: It does seem like it’s all been in the realm of where even when people are right, they’re not so sure that it spoils the experience. When they turn out to be right, it’s just like, “Oh yes, I called it,” but it’s not like, oh, they’re angry that it was too easy. I do think it is also something that we’ll probably have to be a little aware of moving forward.

I think it really shows maybe the hazard of leaving things hanging between seasons. Especially with how engaged Reddit is, if we tried to leave too much dangling between seasons, Reddit’s gonna nail it like 10 times over, you know? And so closing things out, I think will become a necessity, as much as just a choice.

People were so convinced that Adam was actually Javi, but with the way things ended with him, it seems like maybe he was just a regular guy. Were you dangling him out as a red herring? Or is there more to his story?

Melanie Lynskey as Adult Shauna on ‘Yellowjackets.’ Showtime

Lyle: I don’t quite know how to answer that. I feel like red herring has taken on sort of a negative connotation, as though you’re trying to trick the audience. What I will say is that we had this idea to put the viewer in Shauna’s mindset and in the survivors’ mindsets as much as humanly possible. To take their subjective experiences, the world, as it was shaped by their trauma, and try to impose that to some extent on the viewer’s experience.

So her growing paranoia, her sort of false pattern recognition, those are all things that we wanted the audience to be experiencing as well. And the idea that people were very suspicious of Adam was certainly not an accident. Our goal was for Shauna — and the audience — to have these wild theories, because that’s what kind of ends up happening to you.

It worked a little too well, I think. We did not anticipate people in episode three being like, “That’s Javi, it’s gotta be Javi.” [laughs] You’re like, “Holy shit.”

It’s something where I think we can learn from the experience of season one and seeing how closely people are watching. We’re very, very deliberate in so many of the things that we do on this show and so many of the details of the characters, in their lives. It’s great to see people paying that close attention, but, you know, ultimately there are gonna be a few things here or there that aren’t necessarily breadcrumbs or clues and now sort of everything is being treated as such. So it’s been pretty wild to watch that happen, honestly.

One theory we can definitely debunk — Jackie is not a time traveler

Speaking of breadcrumbs, something I’ve really seen people just latch onto is Jackie’s diary. And when Shauna’s looking through it, and there are all these movies mentioned that came out after the plane crash. Was that a conscious decision to include these anachronistic films? If so, what does that mean for Jackie? Some people think she’s a time traveler.

Lyle: We can definitely say that Jackie is not a time traveler and Jackie is very dead at the end of the season.

Jackie in the ‘Yellowjackets’ season finale. Showtime

I think, though, that the guilt that all the characters carry with them, their complicity in Jackie’s death, is something that really haunts everyone. What’s interesting to me is that in episode six, we were kind of making very literal the fact that Shauna is haunted by her memories of Jackie, and her survivor’s guilt has manifested in so many different ways that we’ve even seen already — in terms of her marrying Jeff, for example. We haven’t necessarily fully dramatized it because to be perfectly honest, we did not necessarily think that people were going to screenshot things that were happening that quickly.

So it was a little bit of an Easter egg for ourselves. We imagined a world in which Shauna’s guilt, especially in those early years, was manifesting in a way where she was trying to keep Jackie’s spirit alive to some extent.

One last question — what can you tell us, if anything, about season two? Have you guys started writing? How is Shauna’s pregnancy going to go?

Nickerson: We are in the very early days of the creation process. Spoilers are tough because we did pitch a multi-season plan that’s still holding together pretty well. But a lot of the details of it and the specifics of it do have to shift and emerge. I think it’s safe to say that Lottie will play a pretty significant role in what happens in season two.

Lyle: As Bart said, it’s really hard to get into the specifics, but I will say that our intention is for things to get darker and wilder in season two. Make of that what you will.

So does that mean Shauna’s baby is gonna get eaten? I’ve seen lots of discussion online about that.

Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Alexa Barajas, and Keeya King on ‘Yellowjackets.’ Showtime

Lyle: People are fucked up, man. [laughs] Everyone went straight to baby eating.

Nickerson: I’m not saying we’re going to do that, but also, how cool is that? That this is a season of a television show where that’s in the realm of possibility.