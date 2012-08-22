LISTEN: Pipeline Worker 'YellowBoy AKA The Playaland Boss' Raps About The US Natural Gas Business

Photo: Yellowboy via YouTube

Matt Wirz at WSJDealJournal picked up this hilarious, amazing rap video from an employee of DCP Energy, the country’s largest natural gas liquids producer.The rapper, “Yellowboy.” is the handle of DCP pipeline surveyor Nick Brown.



Brown does an impressive survey of oil industry history, tracing the company’s origins to a ConocoPhillips merger.

Of course, Brown throws some boasts in there too: “My flow’s deeper than a road bore going across the freeway.”

Totally worth a listen:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.