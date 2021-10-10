Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said minting a trillion-dollar coin would be a ‘gimmick’ that ‘jeopardizes the independence of the Federal Reserve’

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she did not support minting a trillion-dollar coin. ABC News/This Week

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said she opposed minting a trillion-dollar coin.

Doing so would be a last-ditch effort at avoiding an economic disaster if US lawmakers failed to raise the debt ceiling.

But Yellen called the move a “gimmick” and said it could politicize the Federal Reserve.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday doubled down on her opposition to minting a $US1 ($AU1) trillion coin as a last-ditch solution to avoid the US defaulting on its debts.

“I wouldn’t be supportive of the trillion-dollar coin. I think it’s a gimmick. I think it jeopardizes the independence of the Federal Reserve,” Yellen said Sunday during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“You would be asking to essentially print money to cover the deficit,” Yellen told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. “This is a shared bipartisan responsibility.”

She noted the debt ceiling had been raised nearly 70 times since 1965 “almost always on a bipartisan basis.”

“No one party is responsible for the need to do this. I believe it should be a shared responsibility, not the responsibility of any one party,” she said.

Yellen’s comments Sunday echo her previous comments about minting a trillion-dollar coin, which would help the US cover its debts and avoid an economic recession but would undermine faith in US institutions and bring the Federal Reserve into a partisan battle.

As Insider previously reported, the Senate on Thursday narrowly approved a measure that raised the debt ceiling through the beginning of December, preventing a default on the US’ debt for now. The measure, which heads to the House for a vote next week, received no Republican support in the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, and 11 other Republicans, however, sided with Democrats in the Senate to break a filibuster opposing the measure to allow lawmakers to come to a vote.

McConnell and his GOP colleagues have been staunchly opposed to raising the debt ceiling, even though refusing to do so would cause the US to default on its debt, sending the country into economic turmoil. The temporary extension Thursday raised the debt limit by $US480 ($AU657) billion.

While Republicans have been opposed to raising the debt ceiling, doing so would help pay for debts incurred under the administrations of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, including their pandemic relief programs.

Some Republicans have opposed raising the debt ceiling because it could help finance Democrats’ $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion social spending package, arguing instead that Democrats should use party-line reconciliation to raise the limit. McConnell has made it clear that that’s what he expects to happen in December.