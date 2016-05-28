YELLEN: We didn't see the financial crisis coming

Akin Oyedele

Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen says the Fed did not see the financial crisis coming.

“We saw trees, and the house price bubble was a tree,” Yellen said Friday at Harvard University’s Radcliffe Day, where she received the Radcliffe Medal.

She said the explosion in leverage was a clue, but the Fed did not see it evolving into a full-blown crisis.

Yellen said former Fed chair Ben Bernanke did a “magnificent” job in steering policy to heal the economy after the Great Recession.

On future monetary policy — what most people were listening in to hear about — Yellen said a rate hike in the coming months may be appropriate.

This isn’t new, of course. Minutes from the Fed’s April meeting made specific reference to June as a possible time for a rate hike.

NOW WATCH: All 460 Sports Authority stores are closing — here’s when clearance sales begin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.