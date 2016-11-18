YELLEN: 'It is full my intention to serve out' my time as Fed Chair

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen isn’t leaving her job before her term is up in 2018.

After the election of Donald Trump, some analysts had questioned whether the Fed Chair would stay in the role given the sharp criticism from Trump during the presidential campaign.

When asked if there was any circumstance in which she could imagine not serving out her term, the Chair replied, “No I cannot.”

“I plan to serve out that term,” said Yellen.

Trump was highly critical of Yellen and the Fed during the campaign, claiming the Fed was purposefully holding interest rates low to make President Barack Obama and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton look better.

Yellen, for her part, has consistently attempted to stay nonpartisan and nonpolitical even when questioned in previous Congressional hearings and press conferences.

The Fed Chair also said that the response of financial markets following the election of Trump reflects her opinion of strong and stable economic growth for both the labour market and inflation.

