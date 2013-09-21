This Looks Like A Pretty Big Hint That Yellen Is Going To Get The Fed Job

REUTERS/ Robert Galbraith Janet Yellen, vice chair of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Federal Reserve System.

Things are looking good for Janet Yellen.

According to WSJ, the Fed vice chair just canceled a planned Oct. 1 speech at the NY Economic Club.

No reason was given but obviously if she expects to be nominated for Fed chair between now and then, she’ll be busy with other stuff.

Calculated Risk surmises that she’ll be nominated as soon as Monday.

