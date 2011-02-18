Moscow's Ousted Mayor Says The Kremlin Is Ratcheting Up A Political Attack On His Family

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Armed Russian police raided the real-estate office of Yelena Baturina, wife of former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzkhov, today. The raid is part of a criminal investigation into the embezzlement of about $444 million from the Bank of Moscow, according to The Guardian.Lukhov has dubbed the aggressive investigation “political bullying”.



Baturina became Russia’s richest woman when Luzkhov was in office. Her husband was dismissed after a public conflict with the Kremlin. Luzkhov had been in office for 18 years.

Luzkhov is convinced his opposition to the current regime has been the cause of this investigation, he told The Financial Times:

“If this amount of money was truly missing it would have been easy to spot. This is nothing but an attempt at political bullying. They are trying to stun the public with such wild numbers.”

The city government is accused of misusing $11 billion in 2009 and 2010. A source inside the Kremlin told Russian news agency Interfax:

“In the Kremlin we interpreted the words of the capital’s former mayor about alleged pressure against him with bewilderment. The daily activities of the pensioner Luzhkov do not interest us.”

