Yeezy was ordered to pay close to $1 million as part of a settlement on a lawsuit over their advertised shipping speed

Yeezy settled to pay $US950,000 ($AU1,280,413) over a civil lawsuit over shipping.

California sued the company last month and said it violated the state’s business code.

The state requires that items purchased online to be shipped within 30 days.

Yeezy Apparel will pay $US950,000 ($AU1,280,413) to settle a civil lawsuit that alleged the company had engaged in unlawful behavior over shipping, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement on Monday.

The company founded by Ye, previously known as Kanye West, was ordered to pay $US200,000 ($AU269,561) in civil penalties and $US25,000 ($AU33,695) in investigative costs to Los Angeles, Alameda, Sonoma, and Napa counties each, plus $US50,000 ($AU67,390) in restitution to the Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund.

The settlement was agreed upon on November 3.

“Online consumers are entitled to protection against unwarranted fees and unreasonably long waits for purchases to arrive on their doorsteps,” Gascon said in the statement. “We will enforce state and federal laws governing online shopping in Los Angeles County.”

Insider’s Hannah Towey previously reported that California sued Yeezy late last month, saying the company had violated the state’s business code “by failing to ship items within thirty days and failing to provide adequate delay notices to California consumers, or provide an offer of a refund.”

Gascon’s statement said Yeezy cooperated with the investigation and didn’t admit wrongdoing.

Under the settlement, the company is “prohibited from making untrue or misleading representations regarding a shipping timeframe or refund.” Additionally, Yeezy must follow laws on issuing delay notices and shipping.

According to California’s business code products ordered online must be shipped within 30 days and if not a company must send the customer a written delay notice and provide a refund or send “equivalent or superior replacement goods.”

Insider has reached out to Yeezy for comment.