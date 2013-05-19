Kanye West's Next Album Will Be Called 'Yeezus'

Kanye West’s sixth studio album will be called “Yeezus.”



Really.

Hip-hop, R&B magazine Rap-Up confirmed the name and the album’s June 18th release date.

The album will be West’s followup to 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy from 2010.

Girlfriend Kim Kardashian gave a sneak peek at album artwork and the title on Instagram while also confirming the June 18 release date.

Earlier this month, West deleted all of his tweets save one which provided the June 18 date. The tweet led many to speculate it was a reference to either a new album drop or the due date of Kardashian, with whom the singer is expecting his first child.

West debuted the album’s first single “New Slaves” Friday evening in radical fashion. The song’s music video was projected on buildings in 66 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Australia.

Kardashian posted an image to Instagram of one.

West debuted “New Slaves” along with another new track, “Black Skinhead,” from his new album on “Saturday Night Live.”

West has since tweeted out the lyrics to one of the new tracks from the album titled “Black Skinhead.”

BLK SKN HEAD twitter.com/kanyewest/stat… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 19, 2013

BLK SKN HEAD 2 twitter.com/kanyewest/stat… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 19, 2013

Watch Kanye’s SNL performances below:

