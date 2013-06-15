The Best Lyrics From Kanye West's New Album Yeezus

Kanye West’s highly anticipated sixth studio album, Yeezus, has leaked.
We’ve had the pleasure of listening to the entire album and have picked out our favourite lyrics so far.
The intro from track, “I am a God”:
I am a god
Hurry up with my damn massage
Hurry up with my damn ménage
Get the Porsche out the damn garage
I am a god
From the same song, West compares himself to the late Michael Jackson:
The only rapper who could compare to Michael
He continues:
I am a god
So hurry up with my damn massage
And a French arse restaurant
Hurry up with my damn croissants
Next, from song “Hold My Liquor” West raps,
B—- I’m back out my coma
Waking up on your sofa
When I park my Range Rover
Slightly scratch your Corolla
OK I smashed your Corolla
I’m hanging on a hangover
