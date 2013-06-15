The Best Lyrics From Kanye West's New Album Yeezus

Kanye West’s highly anticipated sixth studio album, Yeezus, has leaked.



We’ve had the pleasure of listening to the entire album and have picked out our favourite lyrics so far.

The intro from track, “I am a God”:

I am a god

Hurry up with my damn massage

Hurry up with my damn ménage

Get the Porsche out the damn garage

I am a god

From the same song, West compares himself to the late Michael Jackson:

The only rapper who could compare to Michael

He continues:

I am a god

So hurry up with my damn massage

And a French arse restaurant

Hurry up with my damn croissants

Next, from song “Hold My Liquor” West raps,

B—- I’m back out my coma

Waking up on your sofa

When I park my Range Rover

Slightly scratch your Corolla

OK I smashed your Corolla

I’m hanging on a hangover

