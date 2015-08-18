A person who's living in space for a year took these astounding photos

Astronaut Scott Kelly is halfway to making history.
Along with Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko, Kelly is about six months into a year-long mission on board the International Space Station (ISS). If the men succeed, they will be the first humans to ever spend a full year in zero gravity.
As a visual diary of his year in space, Kelly has posted a photo almost every day since arriving at the ISS in March 2015 — and the images have been incredible.
Scroll down to see some of his best work.
He'll enjoy it for a while. Kelly (right) and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko (left) are about six months into a year-long mission aboard the space station.
Kelly posts a photo almost every day to document the journey, part of an online visual diary he calls #YearInSpace.
The space station is also the best place to spot auroras. Kelly has mastered documenting these colourful atmospheric light shows.
A full 'day' only lasts about 90 minutes as the station speeds around the Earth. So Kelly created another time-lapse video to crunch a full orbit in a few seconds. (Click to play.)
Scientists are studying him and Kornienko to see how the human body changes during long-term space travel.
