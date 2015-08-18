A person who's living in space for a year took these astounding photos

Astronaut Scott Kelly is halfway to making history.

Along with Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko, Kelly is about six months into a year-long mission on board the International Space Station (ISS). If the men succeed, they will be the first humans to ever spend a full year in zero gravity.

As a visual diary of his year in space, Kelly has posted a photo almost every day since arriving at the ISS in March 2015 — and the images have been incredible.

Scroll down to see some of his best work.

Every morning, astronaut Scott Kelly wakes up to a view that few people get to see. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/41l8sEAXnY/embed/ Width: 658px He'll enjoy it for a while. Kelly (right) and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko (left) are about six months into a year-long mission aboard the space station. NASA Kelly posts a photo almost every day to document the journey, part of an online visual diary he calls #YearInSpace. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5XFNN-gXvr/embed/ Width: 800px From 250 miles up, the ISS offers breathtaking views of Earth and space. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6NJNZ5AXpi/embed/ Width: 658px Kelly has captured several stunning close-ups of terrain like the Himalayan mountains. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6QiI06AXvu/embed/ Width: 658px And the African desert. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6czit6AXnq/embed/ Width: 658px He even snapped a photo of the pyramids when he flew over Egypt. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6VgqPFAXmD/embed/ Width: 658px The space station is also the best place to spot auroras. Kelly has mastered documenting these colourful atmospheric light shows. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6aQf5IAXgK/embed/ Width: 658px He even put together a time-lapse video of the phenomenon. (Click to play.) Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6bKcIPgXhY/embed/ Width: 658px A full 'day' only lasts about 90 minutes as the station speeds around the Earth. So Kelly created another time-lapse video to crunch a full orbit in a few seconds. (Click to play.) Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6Q1yPkAXhC/embed/ Width: 658px Space is also a great vantage to see powerful weather events, like flashes of lightning. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6BOI3xgXj0/embed/ Width: 658px And tropical storms. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2b_OlmAXvv/embed/ Width: 658px Everyone seems to enjoy Kelly's photography. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/53KQpdgXla/embed/ Width: 658px But Kelly isn't spending a year in space for pleasure. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4wwIrogXjZ/embed/ Width: 800px Scientists are studying him and Kornienko to see how the human body changes during long-term space travel. NASA That data is critical if we ever hope to colonize Mars -- and the worlds beyond it. NASA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.