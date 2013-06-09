The Hottest Stock Markets In The World

The Nigerian Stock Exchange

The BRIC stock markets (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) have had a rough year. Only, India is in the black, but it’s barely above breakeven.



Indeed, this year has been great for the developed markets like Japan and the U.S.

But a couple of the frontier markets have stolen the show.

“These so-called “emerging markets of the future” have enjoyed strong growth from low base effects, abundant natural and human resources, the availability of easy gains from market reforms and injections of technology into relatively low-wage economies,” said emerging markets expert Mark Mobius this week.

Here’s a roundup of the year-to-date returns of the major world markets via Bespoke Investment Group:

Bespoke Investment Group

