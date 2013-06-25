The US Has The Least Ugly Stock Market In The World

Stock markets are getting pummelled around the world, possibly over fears of a Chinese credit crisis and deceleration of Federal Reserve monetary stimulus.



But Americans can take solace in one fact. Their stock market is in better shape than the rest of the world.

This chart, via BTIG’s Dan Greenhaus, shows global equity returns from their 2013 highs. The U.S. is still the top performer.

Relatively speaking, at least, things could be worse.

