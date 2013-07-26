How Every Major Asset Class Has Performed Since The Taper Tantrum Started

“The ‘taper tantrum’ is over: markets have retraced much of their post May 22 sell-off, with US equities reaching fresh all-time highs,” write Deutsche Bank strategists in their latest “House View” report.



The chart below shows returns in various key markets around the world – year-to-date, since May 22, when Ben Bernanke’s congressional testimony sparked a big sell-off, and between May 22 and June 24, when the brunt of the sell-off occurred.

