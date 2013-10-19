CHART OF THE DAY: How Every Major Asset Class Has Performed Since The Government Shutdown Started

“Risk appetite has remained healthy despite the U.S. government shutdown and debt ceiling impasse,” write Deutsche Bank strategists in their latest “House View” report.

The chart below shows returns in various key markets around the world — both year-to-date and since October 1, when the government shutdown began.

The big winners: Italian and Spanish equities.

Bloomberg Finance LP, Deutsche Bank Research *October 1 is the first trading day after Fed postponed potential tapering. Note: Total return accounts for both income (interest or dividends) and capital appreciation. Prices as of 16 Oct 2013, COB.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.