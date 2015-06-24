Here's how (almost) everything you can buy is doing so far this year

It’s about time for a mid-year review.

In Deutsche Bank’s latest slide deck outlining its “House View” published on Tuesday, the bank included this chart of how every major asset class has performed year-to-date.

Some of the biggest markets stories so far in 2015 can be gleaned just by looking at the chart.

Most major stock markets are up, but Chinese equities are on an incredible tear.

On the other hand, Greece has not been a star performer.

Crude oil prices have rebounded after the crash that started a year ago while a broader index of commodities is lower and the euro continues to fall.

