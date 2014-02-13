The Year-To-Date Performance Of Every Major Asset Class In The World

The global financial markets have made big moves in 2014, and we’re only a month and a half in.

It’s interesting to see how the 2013 themes have reversed. For instance, Japanese stocks were huge last year, but now they’re in correction. Meanwhile, gold had gotten slammed, but the yellow metal has recovered some of its luster.

Here’s a snapshot of the year-to-date returns via Deutsche Bank’s House View presentation.

