One Of Our favourite Trends In The Economy Comes To A Screeching Halt

Well, the year-over-year growth in revolving consumer credit (credit cards) finally slowed in February.



It’s still a pretty chart, but the slight tick down does break the nice upward glide path that we were on.

In a way, this seems to tell the current state of the economy quite nicely.

Whether it’s housing starts, jobs, or cars, the trend seems to be: Sill healthy growth year over year, but a stallout of the clear momentum we’d seen in the last few months.

That’s not great, though still a far cry from recession or a new downturn.

For more on today’s consumer credit number, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.