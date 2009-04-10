"Year One" Rating Changed To PG-13

Apparently the “final” decision of the MPAA’s ratings appeal board doesn’t count if the filmmakers make cuts to their movie after the board makes its decision.



After Harold Ramis and Judd Apatow lost their appeal to get the MPAA lower the rating for their prehistoric comedy Year One, the filmmakers cut the offending scenes from the film and were able to get the MPAA to reduce its rating to a PG-13. The film still contains “crude and sexual content throughout, brief strong language and comic violence.” So, viewer discretion advised.

But seriously, Sony must have really wanted a PG-13. Let’s hope it pays off at the box office. Year One opens June 19.

