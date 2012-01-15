The Year Of The Dragon Could Provide Solace To Chinese Real Estate Developers

Photo: flickr: benandbarnet

Something is finally going right for Chinese real estate developers, which last year were crushed in the market due to government measures to cool the housing market.The Year of the Dragon is coming.



The Economist observes: “As Chinese new year approaches later this month, tens of thousands of couples are preparing to marry under what is considered an auspicious sign. To win over a bride in a country undersupplied with women, it helps a lot if the aspiring groom first proves his worth by buying a home.”

