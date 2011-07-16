Is This The Beginning Of A Global Revolution?

Photo: wikipedia commons
Anger over unemployment and rising commodity prices has caused people to turn against their governments around the world.More than a dozen Arab countries have seen food and labour riots, with some countries breaking into civil war.
In Europe and the U.S. incumbent politicians have been voted out of office and populist groups have come to power. China and other Eastern powers too are not immune to protests.
Gerald Celente among others says they’re only getting started: “These revolutions are going to spread over the summer throughout Europe. By the winter it’s going to go global.”
It began: November, 2010
Protester wanted: Retribution against bank bailouts, ongoing recession, healthcare costs, record deficits and unemployment.
Outcome: The Republican Party seized more than 60 seats in the legislature taking control of the House of Representatives. The biggest gain for a party in a midterm election since 1938 when Democrats lost 71 seats during the Great Depression.
It began: December, 2010
Protesters wanted: An end to President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali's 23 year rule, lack of freedom of speech, corruption, high unemployment, and food inflation.
Outcome: Removal of President Ben Ali and Prime Minister Ghannouchi, dissolution of the political police, dissolution of the RCD party and liquidation of its assets, the release of political prisoners and elections to a Constituent Assembly to be held October 23.
It began: December, 2010
Protesters wanted: An end to high unemployment, greater housing opportunities, lower food prices, an end to government corruption, freedom of speech, and improved living conditions.
Outcome: Lifting of 19-year-old state of emergency and reduced taxes and import duties on staple food items. More than 1,000 people arrested, 826 people injured, and at least four killed.
It began: January 14
Revolutionaries wanted: To get rid of the government of Prime Minister Samir Rifai, lower food and fuel prices. To achieve higher salaries and lower taxes.
Outcome: All cabinet ministers were fired and food prices and fuel were lowered. As of June revolutionaries were still calling for greater reforms. At least 120 people were injured in riots, including four deaths.
It began: January 17
Protesters wanted: Salary increases, more jobs, and a lower cost of living.
Outcome: The Sultan of Oman dissolved the Ministry of National Economy and set up a state audit committee, granted student and unemployment benefits, fired ministers and reorganized his cabinet three times. 50,000 jobs are being created in the public sector and public and private firms are now required to have active employment plans.
It began: January 25
Protesters wanted: An end to Mubarak's 30 year rule, police brutality, state of emergency laws, lack of free elections, corruption, high unemployment, inflation, and low minimum wage.
Outcome: Mubarak resigned on February 11 and a transitional government was installed. At least 840 died in protests and 6,000 were injured. As of July 13,a tent city filled with protesters occupied Tahrir Square waiting until their demands are met. There are stages for musicians and tents with satellite dishes.
It began: February 1
Protesters wanted: Free municipal elections in July 2011. To unify the two ruling parties Fatah and Hamas, less unemployment, lower inflation, and better economic growth.
Outcome: On February 14 the Palestinian Authority's Prime Minister Salam Fayyad resigned along with his cabinet. Protests continued through mid May.
It began: February 3
Protesters want: To modify the Yemeni constitution, create jobs, improve economic conditions, end corruption, and oust President Ali Abdullah Saleh
Outcome: Though Saleh was critically wounded in an attack, fighting continues as of mid-July. He has backed out three times from an Gulf-brokered plan to remove him from power.
It began: February 15
Protesters wanted: To overthrow Qaddafi and hold democratic elections.
Outcome: Complete NATO involvement and an infusion of arms. Civil war continues with no end in sight. More than 5,000 people have been killed and more than 3,000 are missing.
It began: January 30
Protesters wanted: For the highly revered King Mohammed to give up some of his power.
Outcome: On March 9 King Mohammed announced he would begin constitutional reform and improve democracy. Giving the prime minister and the parliament more executive authority, and making Berber an official language in Morocco, together with Arabic. Protests continued as late as June 29 calling for greater reforms.
It began: February 25
Protesters wanted: An end to high interest rates on loans, a plan to shore up the banking system and to keep public services running.
Outcome: The Fianna Fail party was ousted from power by a Finne Gael coalition. The Sinn Fein also gained 14 seats with less than 10 per cent of the vote and won its first ever seat in Cork city in modern times.
It began: March 26
Protesters wanted: Real change in the country's nuclear energy program following the Japanese catastrophe at Fukushima.
Outcome: The Christian Democrats lost their majority in Baden-Wuerttemberg to the Greens. A state they'd controlled for almost 60 years.
The Finnish protests ousted Prime Minister Mari Kiviniemi's Centre Party and ushered in the True Finns
It began: April 17
Protesters wanted: To voice their opposition to euro-zone bailouts of indebted countries and to have the needs of the people living outside Helsinki addressed.
Outcome: The True Finns who are against bailouts, won 34 parliamentary seats, taking their total to 39 in one election period.
It began: May 7
Protesters wanted: Better controls on immigration, more jobs, housing, buses, trains, and roads. Lower inflation and more equality.
Outcome: The People's Action Party (PAP) once again. But, this year was the most contested general election since independence and is being called a watershed event that could bring major changes to the city-state.
It began: May 29
Protesters wanted: An end to the scandals involving their prime minister, and an improved economy.
Outcome: Milan voters shocked the world with their ousting of Berlusconi's party from their city. Milan is the prime minister's hometown and where he got his start in business.
It began: June 5
Protesters wanted: To reign in the country's deficit to the EU ceiling of three per cent, increased employment, lower government spending.
Outcome: The Social Democrat Pedro Passos Coelho was elected prime minister and told the country to get ready for some serious 'belt-tightening'.
It began: July 3
Protesters wanted: Prime Minister Thaksin to serve two-years in prison, subsidies for the poor, improved healthcare benefits,and better infrastructure including high-speed rail.
Outcome: Yingluck Shinawatra's Puea Thai party won the clear majority of parliaments 500 seats becoming Thailand's first female prime minister. At least 90 people were killed in protests leading up to the election.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.