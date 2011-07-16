Is This The Beginning Of A Global Revolution?

Photo: wikipedia commons

Anger over unemployment and rising commodity prices has caused people to turn against their governments around the world.More than a dozen Arab countries have seen food and labour riots, with some countries breaking into civil war.



In Europe and the U.S. incumbent politicians have been voted out of office and populist groups have come to power. China and other Eastern powers too are not immune to protests.

Gerald Celente among others says they’re only getting started: “These revolutions are going to spread over the summer throughout Europe. By the winter it’s going to go global.”

