Marissa Mayer Vogued And Steve Ballmer Cried: The Year In Tech Photos

It’s the final countdown: 2013 is coming to a close and 2014 is right around the corner.
It was a big year for tech!
We saw more of Google Glass and the Google Barge.
We cleared all of the jelly in Candy Crush and watched Snapchat founders fight.
Marissa struck a pose, and Teslas were a “hot” topic.
As we shut the door on another year gone by, take a look back on tech in 2013.
In March, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg 'Lean(ed) In', and skyrocketed to the top of the bestseller lists.
In what may be the biggest story of the year, Edward Snowden, a former NSA contractor, came clean in June about just how much the government knows about its citizens.
Here-and-gone photo app Snapchat rose to popularity this year, and its saga, from founder squabbles to rejecting $US3 billion from Facebook, has been interesting to follow.
Reports of several Tesla Model S car fires in October were what really brought the Tesla brand front and center in 2013.
There was friction between tech and politics this year as the Healthcare.gov website rolled out with massive glitches in October. Only six people were able to successfully register that day.
In November, Google 'fessed up. Those mysterious barges in the San Francisco bay belong to the search giant, and they'll be used as 'interactive learning spaces.'
A pile of Bitcoin slugs sit in a box ready to be minted on April 26, 2013 in Sandy, Utah.
When memes collide: Dogecoin, a crypto-currency playing off the popular Internet joke 'Doge', made headlines in 2013.
Just this past month, Jeff Bezos announced Amazon plans to eventually take on drone delivery, dubbed Prime Air.
