Marissa Mayer Vogued And Steve Ballmer Cried: The Year In Tech Photos

It’s the final countdown: 2013 is coming to a close and 2014 is right around the corner.

It was a big year for tech!

We saw more of Google Glass and the Google Barge.

We cleared all of the jelly in Candy Crush and watched Snapchat founders fight.

Marissa struck a pose, and Teslas were a “hot” topic.

As we shut the door on another year gone by, take a look back on tech in 2013.

