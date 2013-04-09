Rock Band Yeah Yeah Yeahs Don't Want You Using A Smartphone At Their Shows

Yeah Yeah Yeahs urged fans to stay off their smartphones during the show.

Last night, indie rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs posted a new rule for concertgoers at their show in Webster Hall in New York.



“Please Do Not Watch The Show Through A Screen,” read the sign, which was tweeted by Spin Magazine.

Reaction on Twitter in support of the message was overwhelming, a sign that smartphone users’ growing “addiction” frequently aggravates others.

Many tweeted that they wished all concert venues would post rules against smartphone use at shows.

Last month, we reported on a new IDC study that reveals how often smartphone users are engaged with their phones. IDC’s research shows that 79% of users look at their phones within 15 minutes of waking up, and 50% check Facebook in movie theatres.

Today’s music fans seem to be as busy at live shows recording the event as they are actually watching it firsthand. And to the musicians who look out on a sea of smartphones where their fans once were, this can be frustrating.

“Ha, amazing!” indie rock band Ra Ra Riot tweeted in response to the sign, which asked fans to “Put that s— away as a courtesy to the person behind you” and to the band. Spin reported that for the most part, the crowd obliged.

Smartphone users who absolutely must stay on their devices at concerts would do well to take a look at this handy how-to manual by Gizmodo’s Sam Biddle.

