Yeah, Yeah, Enough About Goldman, Can We Get On With The Rally?

Can you spot the Goldman scare in the chart below?



This is the Volatility Index (VIX). Look closely. Follow the long declining volatility trend, and then you’ll see the Goldman scare as the small spike in the lower right corner. A blip relative to past gyrations.

The market has stopped caring about Goldman. Maybe it’s because the case looks increasingly shaky. Or maybe it’s because Goldman’s legal troubles have little relation to the business prospects of most listed companies.

