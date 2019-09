Netbook specialist Asus is selling a new 10-inch, $400 netbook called the Seashell. The company has published a bunch of fun ads ahead of its launch, including a guy using the Seashell to get his hands unbound, pick a lock, chop carrots, and shave his face. Can Apple’s netbook-killer tablet do that? (View here in HD.)



