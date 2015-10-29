These children barely escaped ISIS -- now they're in a school run by another terrorist group

The Islamic State trapped the Yazidis, a religious minority, on Mt. Sinjar in Northern Iraq last summer, killing men, women, and children.

Now, back at the base of the mountain, these Yazidi children are back in school. Only, the classes are being taught by another group NATO considers to be terrorists. The group is known as the PKK, or the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. It’s a left-wing, nationalistic group considered to be the strongest in Kurdistan.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Chelsea Pineda.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.