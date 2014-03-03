Manchester City Wins League Cup Final With A Pair Of Gorgeous Goals

Manchester City found themselves trailing Sunderland in the League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium before Yaya Touré and Samir Nasri scored a pair of gorgeous goals just one minute apart in the second half.

Down 1-0, Touré tied the match with this long range shot from well-outside the box.



Here’s another look at the beautiful touch into the upper corner.



Nasri gave Man City the lead with this rocket from the top of the box that curled into the corner.



The keeper never had a shot and Manchester City had a 2-1 lead.



