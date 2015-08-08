Meet Yaya Han -- Instagram's most famous cosplayer

In the world of cosplaying, Yaya Han is one of a kind.
Cosplaying is the practice of designing and wearing costumes, typically based on characters from comic books, anime, and television shows. Conventions are held all over the world each year where cosplay enthusiasts come together to celebrate their craft.
Han’s costumes are legendary. She’s become a massively popular name in the cosplay world, and even has a comic book written about her.
Her Instagram account is a great way to get a sneak a peak into Han’s colourful and creative world, and to get a look at what it takes to be one of the best cosplayers in the world. She has hundreds of thousands of loyal followers.
Check out 21 photos of the most famous cosplayer on Instagram.
Yaya Han started cosplaying in 1999 after she attended her first anime convention. Sixteen years later, she's known around the world for her incredible costume creations.
While the convention was Han's first experience with cosplay, she'd been longtime fan of anime and manga, Han told Nerd Bastards.
She had to learn quickly because there weren't many places to buy cosplay costumes back then, Han explains on her website.
'That is what made me fall in love with the craftsmanship aspect of cosplay -- the endless possibilities, the experimentation, the problem solving,' Han told the Assassin's Creed Chronicles.
You can even buy Han's costume designs and cosplay props from her website, if you're looking to get into cosplay yourself.
Fans were excited to meet her at this years's Comic Con in San Diego, California. In September, Han will be a featured guest at Fan Expo in Canada.
Han has literally written the book when it comes to cosplay. Her '1,000 Incredible Costume and Cosplay Ideas,' is full of creative tips and tricks.
She regularly shares pictures on Instagram for each step in her prop creation process. Here Han is working on a pair of swords.
'I absolutely believe that a revealing costume can be created and worn with dignity and grace,' Han told Nerd Bastards. 'It's all about how you carry yourself, not what you're wearing.'
'It's very positive for young teenagers to get into cosplay if they do it with their friends or with supervision from their parents--it can really foster their social skills,' Han told MTV.
