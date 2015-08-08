Meet Yaya Han -- Instagram's most famous cosplayer

In the world of cosplaying, Yaya Han is one of a kind.

Cosplaying is the practice of designing and wearing costumes, typically based on characters from comic books, anime, and television shows. Conventions are held all over the world each year where cosplay enthusiasts come together to celebrate their craft.

Han’s costumes are legendary. She’s become a massively popular name in the cosplay world, and even has a comic book written about her.

Her Instagram account is a great way to get a sneak a peak into Han’s colourful and creative world, and to get a look at what it takes to be one of the best cosplayers in the world. She has hundreds of thousands of loyal followers.

Check out 21 photos of the most famous cosplayer on Instagram.

Meet Yaya Han, the internet's most famous cosplayer. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4KTN3kTQdo/embed/ Width: 658px Yaya Han started cosplaying in 1999 after she attended her first anime convention. Sixteen years later, she's known around the world for her incredible costume creations. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5692H7zQYY/embed/ Width: 658px Source While the convention was Han's first experience with cosplay, she'd been longtime fan of anime and manga, Han told Nerd Bastards. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3KzgnazQX2/embed/ Width: 658px Source When she first started out, Han says she barely knew how to sew. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5NbXKOzQVT/embed/ Width: 658px Source She had to learn quickly because there weren't many places to buy cosplay costumes back then, Han explains on her website. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/575YJAzQfN/embed/ Width: 658px Source 'That is what made me fall in love with the craftsmanship aspect of cosplay -- the endless possibilities, the experimentation, the problem solving,' Han told the Assassin's Creed Chronicles. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4ADmc_zQSa/embed/ Width: 658px Source Today, the 33-year-old has made more than 300 elaborate costumes. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4VEPk2zQbS/embed/ Width: 658px Source 'Cosplay is an art form,' Han told Nerd Bastards of her craft. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5zz-GFzQQW/embed/ Width: 658px Source You can even buy Han's costume designs and cosplay props from her website, if you're looking to get into cosplay yourself. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/24DqJ4TQZO/embed/ Width: 658px Source Check out her awesome teal hair in this shot. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1qZXB1TQTa/embed/ Width: 658px She a regular at cosplay conventions around the world. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6AN1TgTQS7/embed/ Width: 658px Fans were excited to meet her at this years's Comic Con in San Diego, California. In September, Han will be a featured guest at Fan Expo in Canada. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5r4WaZTQd8/embed/ Width: 658px Source Han's costumes have nabbed her multiple 'Best In Show' titles. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1wr1PGTQa6/embed/ Width: 658px Source Han has literally written the book when it comes to cosplay. Her '1,000 Incredible Costume and Cosplay Ideas,' is full of creative tips and tricks. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0koIJITQeX/embed/ Width: 658px Source Fun fact: Han speaks English, Chinese, and German. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0koIJITQeX/embed/ Width: 658px Source She regularly shares pictures on Instagram for each step in her prop creation process. Here Han is working on a pair of swords. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/y7axJ_zQWy/embed/ Width: 658px Here's the final product in action. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zKfh6wTQaK/embed/ Width: 658px Han has faced some criticism for the sexual nature of some of her costumes. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/yAgv9SzQZ0/embed/ Width: 658px 'I absolutely believe that a revealing costume can be created and worn with dignity and grace,' Han told Nerd Bastards. 'It's all about how you carry yourself, not what you're wearing.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/xH89IzTQVk/embed/ Width: 658px Source She believes that cosplaying can be an enriching experience, particularly for younger fans. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/vwG4wJzQXw/embed/ Width: 658px Source 'It's very positive for young teenagers to get into cosplay if they do it with their friends or with supervision from their parents--it can really foster their social skills,' Han told MTV. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/uvlfb5TQR4/embed/ Width: 658px Source

