This guys is 21 years old and has already travelled to 107 countries -- here are some of the craziest experiences he's had

Yasik Smirnoff has been travelling for exactly three years and nine months.
In that time, the 21-year-old has visited to a total of 107 countries.
Smirnoff left his parent’s home in Siberia when he was 15 years old to go study at university. Three years later, he was married, had started his own business, and was living in Hong Kong.
That’s when Smirnoff started to ask himself what else was there in life? He had already achieved what people often perceive as success, but he wanted to build experiences and challenge himself.
After getting divorced, he decided to set out on a journey.
From fighting bulls in Mexico to living alone in the desert of Jordan, keep scrolling to see Smirnoff’s adventures.
When Smirnoff set out on his journey, he was 18 years old, didn't have much experience with travel, and spoke only Russian and Chinese.
He now refers to himself as the 'Ruso Loco,' or the crazy Russian. There's no place he won't go or nothing he won't try. Here he is with locals on an island that lies 200 km from Australia.
Smirnoff stayed in a rural village near the Omo Valley in Ethiopia for 10 days living with the Bodi, an indigenous tribe. While there, he says he also -- accidentally -- swam in a lake with crocodiles, which he says was a terrifying experience.
While in Mexico, Smirnoff also worked at horse ranch in Chihuahua. He says he's worked a total of 200 odd jobs throughout his travels; he uses his work to barter for things, since he tries not to use money.
He also learned to fly and land a plane, which Smirnoff said was a particularly stressful experience since it was his first time.
While in Guatemala, Smirnoff visited one of the country's most active volcanoes: Pacaya Volcano. In an attempt to retrieve a rock sample from the volcano -- he was working with a team of volcanologists -- Smirnoff says he climbed the volcano and fell inside of the volcano's crater, putting him in the hospital for two days.
One of Smirnoff's favourite travel experiences was living in the Caucasus Mountains for one month working as a shepherd herding 200 sheep. The mountains are located in Eurasia, between the Black and Caspian Seas.
He met and made friends with members of the Bedouin tribe. According to Smirnoff, they're the most hospitable people in the world.
One of the biggest challenges Smirnoff faced was the seven days he spent alone in the Jordanian desert. He says that he ended up getting lost and walking with no food or water for two days, before someone found him and helped him.
He says that while he was in the desert, 'all noises went away.' 'The noise of your ego, the noise of the people around, the noise of our sick civilisation. And here you can start to hear a very clean voice of the reality of who you are.'
Smirnoff thinks it's important to spend time alone. 'Loneliness adds beauty to life; the most important experiences in my life have come to to me when I was alone.'
Here, Smirnoff explores Baikal Lake, which is located in the southeastern region of Siberia. The lake is the oldest in the world -- 25 million years -- and the deepest -- 1,700 meters.
Smirnoff was most recently in the Caribbean, where he was invited to speak at multiple hotel chains.
He also spent time at a shelter for mothers and children with AIDS. He says that each place he visits, he tries to change the neighbourhood in some way and do something positive for the local community.
Smirnoff has spent time in five of the most dangerous countries in the world: Syria, Somalia, the Congo, Eritrea, and Sudan. Here he is in Uzbekistan, learning about Muslim culture.
He thinks it's important to experience many different kinds of culture. 'It's stupid to choose just one book when you have a library.'
Smirnoff's original goal was to visit 100 countries by the time he turned 21. Since he's accomplished that, he plans to continue to travel for the next two years, mainly in South America and Antarctica. Here he is taking a 'shower' in El Salvador.
Smirnoff also hopes to spend time in the Amazon living with indigenous tribes there, which he says are some of the most isolated people in the world.
He came to the conclusion that it was the experiences one has in life that are truly the most valuable, and not the material possessions one gathers, because experiences help to build one's personality.
'You can lose the car, the money, the apartment, but you cannot lose yourself or your personality,' Smirnoff said. 'This (experience) is the only thing you can take with you.'
