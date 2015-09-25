This guys is 21 years old and has already travelled to 107 countries -- here are some of the craziest experiences he's had

Yasik Smirnoff has been travelling for exactly three years and nine months.

In that time, the 21-year-old has visited to a total of 107 countries.

Smirnoff left his parent’s home in Siberia when he was 15 years old to go study at university. Three years later, he was married, had started his own business, and was living in Hong Kong.

That’s when Smirnoff started to ask himself what else was there in life? He had already achieved what people often perceive as success, but he wanted to build experiences and challenge himself.

After getting divorced, he decided to set out on a journey.

From fighting bulls in Mexico to living alone in the desert of Jordan, keep scrolling to see Smirnoff’s adventures.

When Smirnoff set out on his journey, he was 18 years old, didn't have much experience with travel, and spoke only Russian and Chinese. Yasik Smirnoff He now refers to himself as the 'Ruso Loco,' or the crazy Russian. There's no place he won't go or nothing he won't try. Here he is with locals on an island that lies 200 km from Australia. Yasik Smirnoff Smirnoff stayed in a rural village near the Omo Valley in Ethiopia for 10 days living with the Bodi, an indigenous tribe. While there, he says he also -- accidentally -- swam in a lake with crocodiles, which he says was a terrifying experience. Yasik Smirnoff According to him, the men of this tribe drink the blood from animals. Yasik Smirnoff Smirnoff tried it and said the blood doesn't actually taste too bad. Yasik Smirnoff When he visited Mexico, Smirnoff tried his hand at bull fighting. Yasik Smirnoff According to him, he became the first Russian torero (bullfighter) in Mexico's history. Yasik Smirnoff While in Mexico, Smirnoff also worked at horse ranch in Chihuahua. He says he's worked a total of 200 odd jobs throughout his travels; he uses his work to barter for things, since he tries not to use money. Yasik Smirnoff He also learned to fly and land a plane, which Smirnoff said was a particularly stressful experience since it was his first time. Yasik Smirnoff While in Guatemala, Smirnoff visited one of the country's most active volcanoes: Pacaya Volcano. In an attempt to retrieve a rock sample from the volcano -- he was working with a team of volcanologists -- Smirnoff says he climbed the volcano and fell inside of the volcano's crater, putting him in the hospital for two days. Yasik Smirnoff He also spent time with the locals who live in rural villages in Guatemala. Yasik Smirnoff They taught him how to weave. Yasik Smirnoff Here are some of the supplies he used. Yasik Smirnoff One of Smirnoff's favourite travel experiences was living in the Caucasus Mountains for one month working as a shepherd herding 200 sheep. The mountains are located in Eurasia, between the Black and Caspian Seas. Yasik Smirnoff He also climbed to the top of Mount Elbrus in Russia. Yasik Smirnoff Which is the highest peak in Europe and a part of the Caucasus Mountains. Yasik Smirnoff Smirnoff stopped by the ancient city of Petra during his travels in Jordan. Yasik Smirnoff He met and made friends with members of the Bedouin tribe. According to Smirnoff, they're the most hospitable people in the world. Yasik Smirnoff One of the biggest challenges Smirnoff faced was the seven days he spent alone in the Jordanian desert. He says that he ended up getting lost and walking with no food or water for two days, before someone found him and helped him. Yasik Smirnoff He says that while he was in the desert, 'all noises went away.' 'The noise of your ego, the noise of the people around, the noise of our sick civilisation. And here you can start to hear a very clean voice of the reality of who you are.' Yasik Smirnoff Smirnoff thinks it's important to spend time alone. 'Loneliness adds beauty to life; the most important experiences in my life have come to to me when I was alone.' Yasik Smirnoff Here, Smirnoff explores Baikal Lake, which is located in the southeastern region of Siberia. The lake is the oldest in the world -- 25 million years -- and the deepest -- 1,700 meters. Yasik Smirnoff Smirnoff was most recently in the Caribbean, where he was invited to speak at multiple hotel chains. Yasik Smirnoff Here he is enjoying a 'pirate breakfast, fisherman style,' on the Mexican island of Isla Contoy. Yasik Smirnoff He also spent time at a shelter for mothers and children with AIDS. He says that each place he visits, he tries to change the neighbourhood in some way and do something positive for the local community. Yasik Smirnoff Smirnoff has spent time in five of the most dangerous countries in the world: Syria, Somalia, the Congo, Eritrea, and Sudan. Here he is in Uzbekistan, learning about Muslim culture. Yasik Smirnoff He thinks it's important to experience many different kinds of culture. 'It's stupid to choose just one book when you have a library.' Yasik Smirnoff Smirnoff's original goal was to visit 100 countries by the time he turned 21. Since he's accomplished that, he plans to continue to travel for the next two years, mainly in South America and Antarctica. Here he is taking a 'shower' in El Salvador. Yasik Smirnoff Smirnoff also hopes to spend time in the Amazon living with indigenous tribes there, which he says are some of the most isolated people in the world. Yasik Smirnoff Before starting to travel, Smirnoff wondered what his mission in life should be. Yasik Smirnoff He came to the conclusion that it was the experiences one has in life that are truly the most valuable, and not the material possessions one gathers, because experiences help to build one's personality. Yasik Smirnoff 'You can lose the car, the money, the apartment, but you cannot lose yourself or your personality,' Smirnoff said. 'This (experience) is the only thing you can take with you.' Yasik Smirnoff For Smirnoff, travelling is all about testing himself in a variety of situations and continuing to challenge himself. 'Travel is a great instrument for that,' he said. Yasik Smirnoff

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.