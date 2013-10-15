Everything Amazing About Dodgers Phenom Yasiel Puig In One Stand-Up Triple

On Monday night Dodger’s rookie Yasiel Puig proved again why he is already one of the most dynamic players in baseball.

The 22-year-old hit .319 in 104 games with year while showing some crazy catches and unbelievable throws. He has also been benched over immaturity issues.

Puig showed his extraordinary talent and charisma in the 4th inning of Game 3 of the NLCS: Puig drives a ball the opposite way with power, flips his bat and throws up his hands because he thinks it’s a home run, realises it hit the wall as he gets to first, and then turns on the burners until he is standing and celebrating at third.

Amazing:

Your browser does not support iframes.

SB Nation created a GIF showing how the play will be remembered:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.