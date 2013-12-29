Baseball Star Yasiel Puig Arrested For Allegedly Driving 40 MPH Over The Speed Limit

Florida Highway Patrol: Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig arrested after being clocked at 110 mph

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says that Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been arrested after officers clocked him driving 110 mph in a 70 mph zone.

A news release from the Highway Patrol says a white Mercedes driven by the 23-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder was pulled over around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Puig was arrested and charged with reckless driving and taken to the Collier County jail for processing. An email message for Dodgers spokesman Joe Jareck wasn’t immediately returned.

Puig hit .319 with 19 home runs and 42 RBI.

