22-Year-Old Cuban Phenomenon Blasts Two Home Runs For The Dodgers In His Second Game Ever

Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Yasiel Puig is off to the best start imaginable.



He was 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double, and 5 RBI in last night’s win against the Padres.

In his MLB debut on Monday, he went 2 for 4 and threw out a runner from the warning track to end the game.

The 22-year-old defected from Cuba last year and signed a $42-million contract with the Dodgers. Just eight at-bats into his MLB career, that deal is looking like a huge win for LA.

He even got a curtain call last night:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.