22-Year-Old Cuban Phenomenon Blasts Two Home Runs For The Dodgers In His Second Game Ever

Tony Manfred
yasiel puig dodgers hits home run

Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Yasiel Puig is off to the best start imaginable.

He was 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double, and 5 RBI in last night’s win against the Padres.

In his MLB debut on Monday, he went 2 for 4 and threw out a runner from the warning track to end the game. 

The 22-year-old defected from Cuba last year and signed a $42-million contract with the Dodgers. Just eight at-bats into his MLB career, that deal is looking like a huge win for LA.

He even got a curtain call last night:

