Dodgers Phenom Yasiel Puig Hits A Grand Slam, Now Has Three Home Runs In His First Four MLB Games

Cuban phenom Yasiel Puig is quickly becoming LA’s biggest baseball phenomenon in years.



He made his MLB debut for the Dodgers on Monday. Since then he has gone 7 for 16 with three home runs and 9 RBI.

Has has also gotten two curtain calls from the Dodgers fans, including one last night after an 8th-inning grand slam gave LA a 5-0 lead.

It’s just unreal what he’s doing right now.

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster summed it up with this beautiful call after the homer:

“I have learned over the years that there comes a rare and precious moment when there is absolutely nothing better than silence. Nothing better than being absolutely speechless to sum up a situation. And that was the moment.”

Amazing:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.