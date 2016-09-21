Yasiel Puig and his teammates mock Madison Bumgarner with 'Don't look at me' t-shirts

One day after the Los Angeles Dodgers nearly brawled with the San Francisco Giants over a confrontation between Yasiel Puig and Madison Bumgarner, the Dodgers had a little fun at the expense of Bumgarner’s hotheadedness.
The incident between the two star players who have a history of confrontations, came in the seventh inning of Monday’s game when Bumgarner screamed something in the direction of Puig after he grounded out to end the inning. Puig then looked at Bumgarner, who then responded by repeatedly yelling “Don’t look at me!”
On Tuesday, the Dodgers took to social media to mock Bumgarner, modelling t-shirts emblazoned with the hashtag “#DONTLOOKATME” while covering their eyes.
Adrian Gonzalez also posted a similar photo to Twitter.
#DONTLOOKATME ???? pic.twitter.com/tlEcc8RY08
— Adrián González (@Adrian_ElTitan) September 20, 2016
The Dodgers currently hold a commanding lead in the National League West while the Giants are fighting for their playoff lives, tied for the second Wild Card spot. So for now, the Dodgers can enjoy this little one-uppedness.
But you can be sure the Giants won’t forget.
Here is Bumgarner screaming “Don’t look at me!” at Puig:
NOW WATCH: The lesson Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman’s parents taught her that led to her Olympic success
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.