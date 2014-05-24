Yasiel Puig Made An Unbelievable Catch That Has The Baseball World Buzzing

Yasiel Puig once again showed off his immense baseball talent and his blazing speed by tracking down and making a spectacular diving catch to rob Wilmer Flores of the Mets of at least a double.



What a catch.

Puig traveled so far to make the catch that he wasn’t even in the screen when the camera first moved to track the ball.

Here is another angle that shows where Puig started.

Unfortunately, when it comes to Puig, you have to take the good with the bad.

Later in the game, Puig was on first base when a ball was popped up to the second baseman. Apparently unfamiliar with the infield-fly rule (batter is automatically out, runners advance at own risk), Puig took off for second base when the ball was dropped.

Puig appeared to catch a break when the shortstop didn’t realise he needed to tag Puig. But then Puig screwed up again when he wondered off the bag and was tagged out.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.