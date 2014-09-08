Yarra River 'Facelift' Includes Plans For A $30 Million Docklands PedestrianBridge

The old Yarra is in need of a facelift. Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty

Melbourne City Council is planning to reinvigorate the Docklands precinct with a $30 million pedestrian bridge, among other plans.

Only pedestrians and cyclists will have access to the bridge, which would link Birrarung Marr with the Yarra boatsheds.

The bridge is still “just an idea” according to Lord Mayor Robert Doyle but an architect has already drawn up some beautiful deigns he told The Herald Sun.

The area is a popular route for walkers and rowers, and is one of the best place to catch Melbourne’s New Years Eve fireworks.

Other plans which are part of the Yarra River revamp include a transport museum and Monument Park which is set for the new NewQuay Promenade.

The plans follows plans to develop the city’s Federation Square East.

Last week the Premier of Victoria, Denis Napthine, said global developers will be invited to submit their ideas to redesign the area.

Expression of interest will open on September 15.

Read more here.

