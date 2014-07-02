Yarn Bombers Struck Geelong Mayor Darryn Lyons' House With A Cute Pink Knit Job

Geelong Major Darryn Lyons has been yarn bombed.
Sometime during the night a group calling itself the Midwinter Yarnbombers adorned Lyons’ two lion statutes at his house in Geelong, Victroria.
“Love this!” the former celebrity photographer said in a tweet. “Thanks Midwinter Yarnbombers.”
Yarn bombers are known for creating activist artwork by adorning public buildings with knitting.
Love this! Thanks Midwinter Yarnbombers. @DarrynLyons pic.twitter.com/RXiYQgeRQ7
— Geelong Mayor (@Geelong_Mayor) June 30, 2014
