Two Stats You Should Consider Before Talking About This So-Called 'Great Rotation'

The jump in Lipper’s weekly equity mutual funds inflows since the start of the year has sparked some chatter about a “great rotation” out of bonds and into stocks.January is historically a strong month for inflows as investors make their annual contributions to IRAs and year-end bonuses are invested. This year there was a bulge in such funds as more bonuses and dividends were paid out before the “fiscal cliff” tax hikes expected at the start of 2013. Let’s have a closer look at the data:



(1) Wages and salaries in personal income popped by 0.6% during December. Odds are this number will be revised upwards given that individual income tax receipts collected by the US Treasury jumped 19.8% y/y (the most since October 2011), with the 12-month average up 1.9% m/m.

(2) Dividends in personal income spiked from $782 billion (saar) during November to $1.1 trillion during December. Data available through December show that reinvested dividends in equity mutual funds rose to a record $77.0 billion last year, with a record $46.6 billion during December alone.

