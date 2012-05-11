Gold Is Much More Than An Inflation Hedge

Of course, government policies remain reckless. Eventually, they might cause hyperinflation. The dramatic appreciation in the price of gold may be limiting its upside from here since it has already discounted a great deal of that recklessness.

Since peaking at a record $1,895 on September 5, 2011, it is down to $1,591 this morning. Monetary and fiscal policies remain reckless in Europe, the US, China, and Japan. So what gives? Gold also trades like a foreign currency. The trade-weighted dollar has been strengthening this year. The euro has been getting weaker recently.

Gold is also a commodity. It is highly correlated with both the price of oil and the CRB raw industrials spot price index and. The price of a barrel of Brent oil has tumbled this year from a high of $126 on March 9 to $113 this morning. The CRB index tumbled during the second half of last year, but has been relatively stable so far this year.