The most illogical change 'Game of Thrones' creators made in the show

Warning: There are “Game of Thrones” spoilers below.

“Game of Thrones” show creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have made many changes to the original written material in order to produce the best possible show. But sometimes the decisions don’t resonate with dedicated fans.

The changes made to side-character Yara Greyjoy’s storyline are among some of the most questionable.

The daughter of Balon Greyjoy and sister to Theon Greyjoy is actually named Asha in the books. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Weiss and Benioff explained they were concerned Asha would get confused with the wildling character Osha (who travels north with Bran and Hodor).

The name change was a fair decision, since the two sound similar. But there was another change some fans can’t wrap their heads around.

In the third season, Ramsay Bolton captures Theon and viciously tortures him. When Balon and Yara receive a threatening letter from Ramsay revealing Theon’s being held prisoner, Yara declares to sail to the Dreadfort to rescue her brother.

While Theon’s torture is straight from the books, this rescue mission is completely new. And it makes little sense.

Check out the map below, and you’ll see where Yara begins her show journey in Pyke. Her decision to sail to the Dreadfort means basically circumnavigating the whole continent of Westeros.

Looking at the map, this is a crazy plan. Exactly what Weiss and Benioff were thinking is unclear. The Dreadfort is on the complete opposite edge of Westeros from the Iron Islands, an estimated 4,500-mile journey by sea.

Fans discussion of this choice mostly centres around one big “Huh?”

First, the timing is weird. Ramsay’s letter said they have until the next full moon to surrender. There’s almost no way Yara could make the journey in less than three weeks. She left the Iron Islands in the season three finale, and showed up to rescue Theon just about midway through season four. How much time passes between episodes is ambiguous, but it definitely seems to be a stretch.

Secondly, both Yara’s show and book journeys have landed her in Deepwood Motte at some point. Deepwood Motte is a castle near Winterfell, and just across the continent from the Dreadfort. If they wanted Yara to get to the Dreadfort, it would have made a lot more sense for her to cross via land starting at Deepwood Motte, as she does in the books.

In the end, the rescue mission was a total disaster anyway. Yara left the Dreadfort after realising Theon was transformed into a shell of his former self named Reek. She was absent for the entirety of season five, but we know she will definitely return for season six. Fans can look forward to more action in the Iron Islands, including a brand new Greyjoy character.

