Unlike Shaq, Yao Ming Chose To Date Within His Height Range

Yesterday we saw this incredible image of Shaquille O’Neal and his girlfriend, who looks like a hobbit next to his Gandalf frame.



The other end of the spectrum is this image of recently retired Yao Ming and his wife. Yao is three inches taller than Shaq at 7-foot-4. And yet, Yao and his wife look like a normal couple strolling down the street with an umbrella on a non-rainy day.

That is because Ye Li, Yao’s wife, is 6-foot-3, and a former basketball player in her own right, having played for the Chinese national team in the 2004 Olympics.

Photo: AP Images

The couple gave birth to their first child last year, a little girl whose basketball future seems set.

