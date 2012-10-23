Yao Ming Is Not Very Good At Golf Yet

Tony Manfred

Yao Ming is newly retired, so he still has all sorts of time to hone his golf game.

But it seems to be a bit of a struggle for the big man so far, based on this video found by Geoff Shackleford.

Yao played in the Mission Hills World Celebrity Pro-Am in China over the weekend. In this video, he whiffs on his first wedge attempt, then leaves the second attempt well short of the green. Yeesh:

