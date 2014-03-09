13 Photos Of Yao Ming Making Normal People Look Tiny

Cork Gaines
Yao Ming and Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang (AP)AP

Since retiring from the NBA, former Houston Rockets center Yao Ming is still very much in the public eye.

But instead of always standing around other tall basketball players, Ming spends a lot of time standing next to average-sized people and making them look very small.

We collected some of our favourite post-retirement photos of Ming from Getty Images, the AP, and Reuters.

JJ Watt, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs 290 pounds, looks like a high school football player next to Ming.

Ricky Rubio is only an inch shorter than Watt, but looks like a child next to Ming.

People love posing with Ming.

Since retiring, Ming has served as a delegate for the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference where he looms large.

Even the 6-foot-11 Joakim Noah is a tiny next to Yao.

In a sea of reporters and photographers, Ming looks like a mountain peaking up through the clouds.

Even when he is sitting down at a press conference Ming can make other people look tiny.

Here is Yao Ming with Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang.

Here he is greeted by Philippine Vice President Jejomar Binay.

These four golfers never looked so small.

OK, that is actually a child.

Yao has always been tall. But when he played he was much thinner so the juxtaposition was not as jarring.

One person Yao doesn't make look tiny is his wife, Ye Li, who is 6-foot-3 and also a former basketball player.

22 Surprising NBA Players Who Have Made An Insane Amount Of Money >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.