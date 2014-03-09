13 Photos Of Yao Ming Making Normal People Look Tiny

Since retiring from the NBA, former Houston Rockets center Yao Ming is still very much in the public eye.
But instead of always standing around other tall basketball players, Ming spends a lot of time standing next to average-sized people and making them look very small.
We collected some of our favourite post-retirement photos of Ming from Getty Images, the AP, and Reuters.
JJ Watt, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs 290 pounds, looks like a high school football player next to Ming.
Since retiring, Ming has served as a delegate for the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference where he looms large.
Yao has always been tall. But when he played he was much thinner so the juxtaposition was not as jarring.
One person Yao doesn't make look tiny is his wife, Ye Li, who is 6-foot-3 and also a former basketball player.
