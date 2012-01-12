End Your Day On A High Note And Look At This Picture Of Yao Ming With A Panda

It’s been a strange day in the sports world.



We had bearded dudes drinking on the Mavericks bench. We had Money Mayweather and 50 Cent taking pictures with stacks of money. And we NFL.com post a slideshow of what theoretical Tim Tebow babies would look like.

So here’s your cherry on top: Yao Ming giggling as a panda rolls around on his lap (via Deadspin).

Photo: AP

