Ricky Rubio is the 6’4″ point guard of the Minnesota Timberwolves.



Next to Yao Ming (7’6″), he looks like a small boy.

This photo (via r/NBA) good reminder that NBA centres are unfathomably large human beings:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.