Yao Ming Says Jeremy Lin Is 'Like The Ocean, Very Peaceful' And Other Awkwardly Poetic Things

Fans of Jeremy Lin come in all shapes and sizes, including a 7-foot former NBA player from China.Yao Ming, who we found out earlier this week speaks to Lin on a regular basis, had some pretty high praise for the overnight superstar.



Unlike regular old Joes stateside, though, Yao was much more eloquent with his compliments and steered clear of all the Lin puns (via Yahoo! Sports).

Yao says Lin goes about his life in a perfectly balanced manner:

“His attitude is so peaceful, but there is strength to him.”

What kind of strength?

“It is not a violent strength like fire or something aggressive.”

Oh, so you’re basically saying he’s kind of weak?

“It is like the ocean, very peaceful, very quiet when you look at it.”

Uh, what?

“But you can never underestimate the power that is in there.”

OK, that we can agree on.

