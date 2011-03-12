Yao Ming Isn't Done With The NBA Just Yet

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Retiring because of injuries is one of the most difficult decisions an athlete must make, and some players just can’t accept that their health has deteriorated to the point where they can no longer continue. Yao Ming, for one, isn’t ready to give up on his NBA career just yet.



Despite playing in only five games over the last two seasons thanks to numerous foot injuries, Ming is rehabbing hard and thinks he could be ready to start running in a few months.

Obviously, Ming won’t return this year, but if he works hard this offseason it’s likely that we’ll see him again next October.

Ming recognises that his health may prevent him from playing and most likely will hold him back from being close to the same player, but he seems determined to milk as much basketball as he can out of his body.

Yao is scheduled to be a free agent this summer and it’s unclear whether the Houston Rockets are interested in retaining him.

