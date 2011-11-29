Yao Ming Is Now Hawking Expensive Wine In China

Photo: Yao Family Wines

The wine market is booming in China, and basketball pro-turned entrepreneur Yao Ming has latched onto the craze, launching his own eponymous California wine label made exclusively for the Chinese market.The first 5,000-case run from Yao Family Wines will be distributed by French beverage giant Pernod Ricard SA and aimed at high-end consumers, the Wall Street Journal reports.



According to the WSJ:

The wine, made from cabernet sauvignon grapes harvested in 2009 from California’s Napa Valley, is priced at 1,775 yuan (US$289) a bottle. (The price includes a 27% import duty and a 17% sales tax.) A second wine, called Yao Family Reserve, will be released later this year, and its small 500-case production will be even pricier.

While Yao’s company doesn’t currently own any California vineyards, it plans to purchase land as part of its long-term business plan.

Yao, who now lives in Shanghai after an 9-year career with the Houston Rockets, credits fellow basketball player Dikembe Mutombo, a 7-foot-2-inch Congolese player, with introducing him to wine.

Yao’s also the owner of a wine bar and restaurant in Houston.

