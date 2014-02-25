Ukraine Puts Arrest Warrant Out For Viktor Yanukovych

Late Friday, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych fled Kiev.

He claimed that Ukraine was subject to a ‘coup’ and that he was not resigning his office.

However, it’s clear that he’s completely lost power in Kiev, as the opposition took control of public offices, the Parliament swung heavily against him, and people were allowed to freely enter and exit his opulent compound.

Now, according to a message posted on Facebook by Ukraine’s interior minister, Yanukovych is wanted for mass murder of protesters.

NBC News’ James Novograd translates the statement as:

“As of this morning a mass murder of peaceful citizens case has been initiated. Yanukovich and a number of other officials were put on a wanted list.”

